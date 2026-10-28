Boeser scored a goal on six shots, dished two assists (one on the power play), added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was the second multi-point effort of the year for Boeser. The winger played on the top line at even strength in addition to his usual spot on the first power-play unit. While his offense hasn't been explosive, he has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last nine games. He's at four goals, eight assists, 22 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating through 14 appearances on the year.