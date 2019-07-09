Rafferty signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Canucks on Tuesday.

After concluding his three-year college career at Quinnipiac in the spring, the undrafted defenseman headed to Vancouver immediately after signing an entry-level pact. He appeared in just two games for the Canucks and may be on the outside looking in for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into training camp.

