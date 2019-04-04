Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Gearing up for NHL debut
Rafferty will make his NHL debut against host Nashville on Thursday, Jason Botchford of The Vancouver Sun reports.
As noted by Botchford, Rafferty ascended to hockey's biggest stage directly from Quinnipiac University, and he'll hit game ice without logging a single practice with the parent club. The right-shot defenseman, who inked a one-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver on Monday, compiled 10 goals and 55 assists over 116 games for Quinnipiac.
