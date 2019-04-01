Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Inks deal with Canucks

Rafferty signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver on Monday.

Rafferty spent the last three seasons with Quinnipiac University, scoring 24 points in 38 games this season. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old blueliner will join the NHL club or head to AHL Utica.

