Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Inks deal with Canucks
Rafferty signed a one-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver on Monday.
Rafferty spent the last three seasons with Quinnipiac University, scoring 24 points in 38 games this season. It's unclear whether the 23-year-old blueliner will join the NHL club or head to AHL Utica.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...