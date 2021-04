Rafferty was promoted to the active roster Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

With the Canucks trending toward a return to the ice after a COVID-19 pause, they elected to add more depth to the active roster. Rafferty has played one game with the big club this season, earning an assist and a shot across 13:58 of ice time. It's unclear when the Canucks will return to game action, but Rafferty could be in the lineup when they do so.