Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Leading AHL defenders in scoring
Rafferty scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Utica's 6-5 overtime win over Hartford on Wednesday.
Rafferty, an undrafted collegiate free agent out of Quinnipiac, has been arguably the AHL's best defenseman this season. The 24-year-old leads all rearguards in scoring with 37 points in 40 games and his 31 helpers have him tied for the most in the league. If he keeps up this torrential pace, Vancouver will be forced to give Rafferty a look sooner rather than later.
