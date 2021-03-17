Rafferty was assigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
Rafferty has been on the taxi squad since January, and he has played just one game with the big club this year, notching his first career point -- an assist -- across 13:58 of ice time. The 25-year-old will focus on his development in the AHL, where he accrued 45 points over 57 games last year.
