Rafferty posted an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Rafferty's helper on Brandon Sutter's third-period goal was the former's first NHL point. The undrafted Rafferty was pressed into third-pairing duties with Alexander Edler and Travis Hamonic sidelined by upper-body injuries. With Jalen Chatfield (upper body) also hurt Thursday, Rafferty may get an extended look in the Canucks' lineup. It's unlikely the 25-year-old will produce enough to interest most fantasy managers despite his 45 points in 57 games with AHL Utica last year -- he still has a lot of learning to do at the NHL level.