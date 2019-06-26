Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Qualified by Canucks
Vancouver sent Rafferty a qualifying offer Tuesday.
Rafferty inked a one-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver in April after ending a successful three-year career at Quinnipiac University, so there was never really any doubt that he'd be qualified by the team. The 24-year-old American will, however, likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 season in the minors.
