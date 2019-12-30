Canucks' Brogan Rafferty: Thriving in AHL
Rafferty leads AHL Utica in points by a defenseman.
Rafferty has 29 points in 33 contests, ranking him second overall in team scoring. He also boasts a team-leading plus-17 rating. The 24-year-old is having a successful campaign, and could work his way into earning a spot on the Canucks next training camp, if not sooner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.