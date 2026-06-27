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Canucks' Brooks Rogowski: First pick of Round 2

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rogowski was the 33rd overall pick by Vancouver in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Opinions on Rogowski are largely mixed. On one hand, he's 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, and has played a major role for OHL Oshawa the past two years. The production hasn't been there, however, as Rogowski managed just 42 points and a minus-24 rating in 46 games this past season. The biggest concern is that he doesn't play like a big guy. Rogowski is a perimeter-oriented offensive player who rarely mixes things up physically. A kid that size should be driving the net and creating havoc because he's almost certainly the biggest guy on the ice every time he's out there. On a more positive note, Rogowski played the entire 2025-26 season at age 17, and he has a ton of theoretical upside if he can put it all together. He's a 2027-28 commit to Michigan State.

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