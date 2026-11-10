Crotty was claimed off waivers by the Canucks on Tuesday, per Elliotte Friedman.

Crotty didn't see any playing time with Minnesota being placed on waivers earlier in the season by the Senators. The Canucks scooped him off waivers Tuesday, preventing his return to Minnesota's organization. Overall, the 27-year-old defenseman has appeared in three games this season, where he's posted a plus-1 rating, two hits and one blocked shot. He'll likely see some appearances for the Canucks, who have been looking to turn things around defensively.