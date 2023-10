Coach Rick Tocchet said Saturday that Soucy (undisclosed) is recovering 'really well' and should now be considered day-to-day, according to Harman Dayal of The Athletic.

Soucy was injured Oct. 6 versus the Flames and was orginally considered week-to-week. The defenseman played 78 games with the Kraken last season, scoring three times and adding 13 assists.