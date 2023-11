Soucy (lower body) is considered week-to-week, Randip Janda of Sportsnet reports.

Soucy is expected to be evaluated again Tuesday after getting injured in Sunday's 5-2 win over Montreal. He has five points, 12 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 16 hits over 13 outings this season. Vancouver brought up Akito Hirose from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday for some depth on the blue line.