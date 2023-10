Soucy scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Soucy's goal came shortly after a power play late in the third period. The 29-year-old defenseman has seen some trace power-play time, but he's primarily served as a bottom-four option this season. Soucy has netted two goals with six shots, seven blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-1 rating over six appearances.