Soucy (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Soucy could be poised to make his season debut after missing the first two games of the season due to his undisclosed injury. With Guillaume Brisebois (upper body) yet to resume skating, Soucy could immediately jump into the lineup once given the all-clear, likely bumping Akito Hirose.