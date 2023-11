Soucy managed an assist and two hits in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Stars.

Soucy has earned three assists and a plus-4 rating over his last two contests. The 29-year-old defenseman helped out on Pius Suter's tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Soucy is up to two goals, three assists, eight shots on net, 12 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while stabilizing the Canucks' bottom four on the blue line.