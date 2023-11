Soucy (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday.

Soucy isn't expected to return until late December at the earliest anyways, so shifting him to LTIR makes sense. It provides Vancouver with some cap flexibility and frees up a roster spot, which the Canucks used to summon Cole McWard from AHL Abbotsford. Soucy, who last played Nov. 12, has two goals, five points, 16 hits and 26 blocks in 13 contests this season.