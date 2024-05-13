Soucy was suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Edmonton's Connor McDavid in Sunday's Game 3.

Soucy received a two-minute penalty for cross-checking McDavid at the 20-minute mark of the third period in the Canucks' 4-3 win over the Oilers on Sunday. Noah Juulsen will probably replace Soucy in the lineup for Game 4 against Edmonton on Tuesday. The 29-year-old Soucy has four assists, zero shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 27 hits in nine contests this postseason.