Soucy notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Soucy set up an Ilya Mikheyev goal early in the second period as well as Anthony Beauvillier's power-play goal in the third. This was Soucy's first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 29-year-old defenseman has two goals, two assists, eight shots on net, 10 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over eight contests. He's played in a bottom-four role, but he's performed well while adjusting to a new team.