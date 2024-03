Soucy (hand) will be in action versus the Kings on Tuesday, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Soucy has been out of the lineup since Jan. 20 against Toronto, a stretch of 17 games on the shelf due to his hand problem. In total, injuries have limited the 29-year-old blueliner to a mere 21 outings in which he generated two goals, four assists and 15 shots. Mark Friedman will likely be dropped from the lineup with Soucy back in action.