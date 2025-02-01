Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soucy scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Soucy ended a 22-game goal drought, a span in which he had just three assists and a minus-11 rating. Soucy has largely played in a bottom-four role this season, but it's unclear if he'll still be an every-game player after the Canucks' trades Friday swapped out Vincent Desharnais for a much better player in Marcus Pettersson. Soucy is likely to be competing with Derek Forbort for a spot on the third pairing, though if one of them can play on their offhand side, Noah Juulsen could instead exit the lineup. With eight points and a minus-15 rating, Soucy's already a shaky fantasy option anyway outside of formats that reward his physicality (42 PIM, 76 hits, 83 blocked shots), and that becomes more true with uncertainty in playing time ahead.

More News