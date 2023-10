Soucy (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Flyers, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.

Soucy was paired with Noah Juulsen during the pregame warmups. He is poised to make his Vancouver debut after missing the first two games of 2023-24 because of an undisclosed injury. Soucy accounted for 16 points, 87 shots on goal, 96 blocked shots and 143 hits in 78 games with Seattle last season.