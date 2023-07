Soucy signed a three-year, $9.75 million contract with Vancouver on Saturday, Gene Principe of Sportsnet reports.

Soucy had a nice season with the Kraken in 2022-23, scoring three times and adding 13 assists. He also had 143 hits, 96 blocked shots and 68 PIM in 78 games. Soucy is expected to play a big role on the Canucks as a second or third unit blueliner.