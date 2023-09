DeSmith was acquired by Vancouver on Tuesday from Montreal in exchange for Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick.

DeSmith was dealt to the Canadiens on August 6 as part of a three-team trade with Pittsburgh and San Jose. He posted a 15-16-4 record last season with a 3.17 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 38 appearances for Pittsburgh. DeSmith will compete with Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs for the backup job behind Thatcher Demko during training camp.