DeSmith made 28 saves in a 5-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

DeSmith had little chance on either goal. Drake Batherson intercepted a clearing attempt by Canucks' defender Ian Cole, went in alone and deked on the forehand over DeSmith's glove to cut the score to 2-1 late in the first. Then Artem Zub's point shot deflected off Elias Pettersson midway through the second to knot the game 2-2. DeSmith still coughs up big rebounds, but he's been a good fit behind Thatcher Demko. He is 3-0-1 with a 2.82 GAA and .919 save percentage, and he's playing some of the best hockey of his career.