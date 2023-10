DeSmith stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Thatcher Demko (illness) in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

DeSmith played 11:46 in the third period after Demko left the game with a flu bug. This was likely a bit earlier than expected for DeSmith's Canucks debut, but he passed the test. He's set to serve in a backup role this year after posting a 3.17 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 38 appearances with the Penguins a year ago.