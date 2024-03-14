DeSmith stopped 30 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

DeSmith was spotted a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but it slipped away over the final 35 minutes of regulation. A pinball goal in overtime completed the collapse for the Canucks. It's a concerning starting to DeSmith's temporary run as the No. 1 goalie with Thatcher Demko (knee) expected to miss at least two weeks. DeSmith is down to 8-4-6 with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 20 appearances. The Canucks will at least be at home for the rest of March, so travel won't be an issue. They host the Capitals on Saturday.