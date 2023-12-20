DeSmith stopped 26 of 28 shots, leading the Canucks to a 5-2 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

DeSmith was excellent in Tuesday's contest, allowing just one goal for the majority of the game, before coughing up a late goal to Cody Glass in the third period. The former Penguin has allowed two goals or less in his last three starts as he seems to be a strong option to turn to when Thatcher Demko has the night off. DeSmith has a 6-2-2 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage on the season.