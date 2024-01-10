DeSmith stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

DeSmith didn't face a heavy workload Tuesday, as he allowed just a pair of goals to Brock Nelson, as the 32-year-old netminder earned his first win since Dec. 19. DeSmith has seen limited work behind Thatcher Demko in Vancouver, though he's been solid of late, going 3-1-1 with a .931 save percentage over his last five outings. Overall, DeSmith improved to 7-3-2 with a .913 save percentage and 2.53 GAA this season.