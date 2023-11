DeSmith will get the starting nod on the road in Ottawa on Thursday, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

DeSmith is 2-0-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .905 save percentage this season. The netminder is the backup to Thatcher Demko, who has been sensational this season. DeSmith will face the Senators, who are coming off a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.