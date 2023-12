DeSmith will get the visiting start against Minnesota on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

DeSmith was perfect Dec. 7 versus the Wild, stopping all 26 shots in a 2-0 victory. He has had great success in his career versus Minnesota, going 5-0-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a .943 save percentage in five contests. DeSmith has posted a 5-2-1 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Wild sit 19th in the NHL this campaign with 3.04 goals per game.