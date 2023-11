DeSmith allowed four goals on 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

After Vancouver took an early 1-0 lead, DeSmith surrendered four unanswered goals in the eventual 5-2 loss. It's the first regulation loss this season for the 32-year-old netminder -- he's now 4-1-1 with a .917 save percentage while backing up Thatcher Demko. While Demko should be back in net Saturday, the Canucks play four times next week, making it likely DeSmith will get at least one start.