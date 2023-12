DeSmith allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

After turning aside 13 shots to blank Philadelphia in the opening frame, DeSmith would surrender three goals in the second en route to the 4-1 loss. The 32-year-old netminder had been playing well prior to the holiday break, going 2-0-1 with a .965 save percentage in his previous three outings. DeSmith is now 6-3-2 on the season with a .917 save percentage and 2.58 GAA while backing up Thatcher Demko in Vancouver.