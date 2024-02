DeSmith turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The Canucks took a 3-1 lead into the third period, but DeSmith let it slip through his fingers before getting beaten on a penalty shot in OT by Jake Walman. The veteran backup hasn't lost in regulation since the calendar flipped to 2024, going 1-0-3 in four starts, but his lackluster 3.18 GAA and .881 save percentage during that time will ensure that his workload remains small behind Thatcher Demko.