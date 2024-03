DeSmith will tend the twine against the Avalanche at home Wednesday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

DeSmith figures to see plenty of action with Thatcher Demko (knee) expected to miss 2-4 weeks. In addition to Wednesday's matchup, the 32-year-old DeSmith is expected to be in goal versus Washington on Saturday while the recently recalled Arturs Silovs serves as the backup.