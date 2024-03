DeSmith will start in Anaheim on Sunday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

DeSmith will make his first appearance since Feb. 19 when he was crushed for eight goals on 25 shots against Minnesota. The 32-year-old backup has gone 7-4-5 with a 3.06 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 17 appearances. He's dropped four straight and hasn't earned a win since Jan. 9.