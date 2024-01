DeSmith will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Islanders, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

DeSmith has a 6-3-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 12 appearances. He will get the second half of Vancouver's back-to-back after Thatcher Demko played in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. The Islanders rank 18th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.