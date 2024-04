DeSmith will start Game 3 on the road versus the Predators on Friday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

DeSmith is now the Canucks' top goalie since Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week. DeSmith struggled in Game 2 on Tuesday, allowing three goals on 15 shots in a 4-1 loss. The 32-year-old will need a bit more goal support from his team, as well as a better performance between the pipes, if the Canucks are going to regain a series lead.