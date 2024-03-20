DeSmith stopped 15 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The Sabres were a bit flat in the second half of their back-to-back, though Rasmus Dahlin's two goals in the third period made it interesting. DeSmith was able to hold on late for his first win in four outings since Thatcher Demko (knee) was injured. The 32-year-old DeSmith has gone 9-5-6 with a 2.83 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 22 appearances. The Canucks have a favorable matchup Thursday versus the Canadiens, and DeSmith will have some workload-based appeal in fantasy as long as Demko is out.