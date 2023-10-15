DeSmith stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Edmonton was aggressive early, but DeSmith was able to limit the damage to one goal in the first period. The Oilers tallied twice on the power play in the second, but the Canucks went ahead for good with Sam Lafferty's goal in the third. DeSmith got the nod with Thatcher Demko (illness) evidently not quite 100 percent. The 32-year-old DeSmith figures to hold down a backup role this year, though a performance like Saturday's could help him carve out a slightly larger share of playing time.