DeSmith allowed three goals on 44 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout road loss against the Blue Jackets.

DeSmith did a pretty good job in an entertaining game, allowing two even-strength goals and one on the power play. He stopped the first three shots he faced in the shootout, but he was unable to keep Kirill Marchenko from scoring on the goal poke in the fourth round of the extra session. He and the Canucks are back at it Thursday against the visiting Coyotes.