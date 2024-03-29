DeSmith stopped 31 of 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Stars' power play accounted for both of the goals against DeSmith. This was his second loss in a row, but he's given up no more than three goals in any of his last six outings. The 32-year-old goalie is at 11-7-6 with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 26 games this season. With Thatcher Demko (knee) now on long-term injured reserve, DeSmith is likely to see a majority of the starts over at least the next week, though it's possible head coach Rick Tocchet turns to Arturs Silovs on occasion once the Canucks secure a playoff spot.