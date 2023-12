Contrary to an earlier report, DeSmith is expected to get the home start versus Philadelphia on Thursday, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice. DeSmith is having a fine season with the Canucks, going 6-2-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Flyers are fifth in the NHL in shots on goal, averaging 32.9 per game.