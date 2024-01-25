DeSmith stopped 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

DeSmith gave up two goals in the first period, but the Blues didn't add much pressure after that. A Pius Suter hat trick forced overtime, where Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis to send DeSmith to his second straight defeat past regulation time. The 32-year-old goalie is at 7-3-4 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 15 appearances. He's unlikely to make a significant challenge for Thatcher Demko's starting role.