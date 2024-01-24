DeSmith is expected to start in Wednesday's home contest against St. Louis, Chris Faber of the Canucks' official website reports.
DeSmith is making his first start since saving 40 of 43 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus on Jan. 15. He has a 7-3-3 record, 2.55 GAA and .915 save percentage in 14 contests overall. The Blues rank 26th offensively this year with 2.82 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for DeSmith.
