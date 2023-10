DeSmith is slated to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per David Quadrelli of Canucks Army.

DeSmith stopped all five shots he faced in 11:46 of ice time in Wednesday's 8-1 victory over the Oilers. He entered the contest in the third period because Thatcher Demko was dealing with an illness. DeSmith had a 15-16-4 record, 3.17 GAA and .905 save percentage in 38 contests last season.