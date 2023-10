DeSmith is the planned starter for Saturday's home game versus the Rangers, coach Rick Tocchet told Thomas Drance of The Athletic on Friday.

Thatcher Demko will face the Blues at home Friday, so it makes sense that DeSmith is slated to serve in the second half of the back-to-back. DeSmith has a 2-0-0 record while stopping 75 of 81 shots (.926 save percentage) through three outings this year. The Rangers have a 5-2-0 record, but they've been mediocre offensively, averaging 3.00 goals per game.