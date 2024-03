DeSmith is expected to start at home against Dallas on Thursday, per Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com.

DeSmith will attempt to rebound after stopping just 16 of 19 shots in a 3-2 loss to LA on Monday. He has an 11-6-6 record, 2.73 GAA and .897 save percentage in 25 appearances this season. The Stars, who rank second offensively with 3.66 goals per game, figure to be a challenging opponent for DeSmith.