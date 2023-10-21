Per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, an indication he will be in the visiting crease versus Florida on Saturday.

DeSmith started a week ago and turned aside 37 Edmonton shots in a 4-3 victory. This is his first season with the Canucks after spending the previous five seasons with the Penguins. DeSmith was 15-16-4 with a 3.17 GAA and .905 save percentage last season. He faces the Panthers, who have only 11 goals in four games to date.